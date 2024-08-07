Opinion: Rumoured Leeds United target could be the ideal Summerville replacement

Leeds United face the unenviable task of replacing Crysencio Summerville and turning to Sontje Hansen is something they should be tempted to do.

Leeds United fans will be demanding that Summerville be replaced and it is easy to agree with them.

The young Dutch flier was the club’s leading Championship scorer last season, scoring 19 and weighing in with nine assists.

There have been reports on the continent from Voetbal International claiming that the Whites have expressed an interest in NEC Nijmegen’s Sontje Hansen.

More on Sontje Hansen

22-year-old Hansen was a free transfer for Nijmegen at the opening of the 2023 summer transfer window. The youngster arrived after coming up through the illustrious ranks at Dutch giants Ajax.

He only made two full appearances for Ajax but was steady for the de Godenzonen’s youth set-up. In 122 games for the U19/U21 sides, Hansen scored 25 goals and provided 23 assists. These stats seem to indicate that he is a dual-threat wideman, just as Summerville was.

A step up in competition with Nijmegen into a full Eredivisie season saw Hansen begin to shine. The Dutch U21 international managed six goals and six assists in 33 appearances and has represented the Netherlands in youth levels from U15 to U21 where he has one goal in three appearances.

Voetbal International’s Sander Jansen writes that ‘NEC can count on interest from Leeds United’ with Birmingham City also apparently linked. He warns that Hansen has three years left on his current deal, so a sizeable fee would be requested.

The Summerville replacement?

Leeds United will not get a like-for-like replacement for Summerville without paying out a lot of cash. They received what is reported to be a £25m up-front payment from West Ham for last season’s Championship Player of the Year.

With the emergence of Mateo Joseph, alongside the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Georginho Rutter, the Whites will remain frightening. Add in the likes of Brendan Aaronson and Dan James, Daniel Farke’s ranks bristle with attacking threat.

If there is to be a move for anyone, then a move for Hansen might not be such a bad thing. He can play both wings, as well as in the centre of the park. This versatility is something that Leeds United had from Summerville.

You also cannot discount the six goals and assists that Hansen had in the Eredivisie last season for Nijmegen. Scoring and assisting at that level suggest a transition to the Championship and Farke’s Whites would be one he could make to great success.

For that reason, Hansen could be the answer for some of the questions posed by Summerville’s exit from Elland Road.