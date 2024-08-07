Revelation emerges over Leeds United offer made to 32-year-old

Leeds United never made a concrete contract offer to Liam Cooper and the wages spoken about were ‘League One’ level, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds United have seen some key players move on from the club this summer.

Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville have been sold, joining Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham respectively. However, one man who has entered free agency and is yet to land a new club is former club captain Liam Cooper.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

After nine years at Elland Road, Cooper moved on at the end of his contract. However, there’s been little clarity over the saga, and the 32-year-old’s departure from the club hasn’t even been officially announced.

Now, it has emerged that Cooper wasn’t given a concrete contract offer either.

The Yorkshire Evening Post states that discussions were held but no official offer was tabled. In addition, the wages were decreased, reflective of his likely game time and place in the pecking order Daniel Farke.

The salary only verbally spoken of ‘would be less than he could reasonably expect to earn in League One’ too, the report adds. That seemingly marks a sizeable pay cut for Cooper, whose last contract extension was in 2019 at the start of their Championship title-winning campaign under Marcelo Bielsa.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

An odd saga

The uncertainty around Cooper’s future has made for an odd saga to monitor this summer. The lack of confirmation regarding an exit from Leeds United seemed to leave the door open to a stay, but there’s been no indication of that from Daniel Farke or anyone at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other clubs have been linked, but nothing has come to fruition and Cooper has remained a free agent.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Perhaps the Yorkshire giants will officially acknowledge his exit once a new club is found.

However, developments over the ‘League One’ wages offered to Cooper will raise questions. Yes, his role would have been decreased had he stayed at Elland Road, but the club are said to be in a decent financial position now, especially compared to what was feared after their play-off defeat to Southampton.

Surely, in that scenario, an experienced centre-back and loyal servant like Cooper would warrant a better offer than something below what would be expected in League One.

Reinforcements needed

As Cooper’s wait to land a new club continues, Leeds United will be eyeing new signings at the heart of defence.

Joe Rodon has come onboard and it seems likely that he will partner Pascal Struijk in centre-back with Ethan Ampadu moving back into defensive midfield. The latter, who is also the new club captain, can still offer his services at the back though.

That offers some depth, but Max Wober is the only other natural centre-back, so reinforcements will be required before the window slams shut later this month.

Time will tell just who Leeds United turn to, but it seems as though it will not be Cooper.