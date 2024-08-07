Hull City receive offers from elsewhere for striker

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has said the club have received offers for striker Oscar Estupinan.

Hull City have recently recalled the attacker from his loan spell in Brazil at Bahia. He has since played for them in their recent pre-season friendlies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Estupinan, 27, is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June next year. Prior to his temporary return to South America last year, he also had a loan spell away at Metz in France.

In this latest update regarding his future, the Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali has said, as per HullLive: “There are two strikers. One is young. Depending on Oscar because we have some offers and we will decide together (if he stays). If Oscar wants to leave, then (we will sign) three strikers.

“If Oscar doesn’t go, then two strikers. Oscar, it’s the happiness of the player. He’s South American and Oscar is a very good boy and if he wants to go he can go.”

If appears Ilicali won’t stand in the way of Estupinan if he wants to leave before the end of the window.

If he was to go, funds would be freed up to bring in another option in his position.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

After he was brought back from Bahia, he posted on Instagram:“It’s been five months bahéa I am leaving the club with a heavy heart but happy for everything I delivered.

“Dedicated my body and soul to Squad Tricolor Nation, I am very grateful for your love since day one in the Bay. Trust! This group is different and the club is going far. Thank you staff, technical committee and cast mates. The Bay will always be with me. See you soon, Bahéa!.”

The Tigers signed the once-capped Colombia international in 2022 and he scored 13 goals in his first year.

He didn’t fit in with Liam Rosenior’s style of play though, hence why he was shipped out on loan away from East Yorkshire, but is now back after Tim Walter’s appointment.

Estupinan has scored eight goals in 21 outings for Bahia but his future is up in the air right now.

Hull City are very light of options up top, hence why he was recalled. Liam Delap and Noah Ohio went back to their parent clubs after loans, whilst Billy Sharp and Aaron Connolly were released.

What next for Hull City

The Tigers need to bring in more reinforcements in attack and can’t afford to let Estupinan go if they don’t bring anyone in.

In the meantime, they face Bristol City on the opening day this weekend.