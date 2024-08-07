Hull City closing in on transfer move for 25-year-old

Hull City are closing in on a deal to sign Young Boys goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi, according to a report by HullLive

Hull City are hoping to secure a move for the stopper as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season. Up first is a home clash against Bristol City this weekend.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Racioppi, 25, has been on the books at Young Boys since 2022 and has since made 53 appearances for them in all competitions, 24 of which came last season. His contract expires in June 2025 meaning his current club risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January.

In this latest update regarding his situation, HullLive report the Tigers are hoping to snap him up as they hunt for more signings. Tim Walter’s side have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer as they wait for the right targets to become available.

Hull City close in on move

Hull City could see Racioppi as someone to compete for their number one spot in the upcoming campaign.

They have been in the hunt for some more competition between the sticks.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Their current options are Ivor Pandur, Timothee Lo-Tutala, Harvey Cartwright and Owen Foster. However, they all lack experience.

Racioppi started his career at CS Chênois before moving to France as a youngster when Lyon came calling.

The former Switzerland youth international rose up through the academy of the Ligue 1 giants and represented them at various different youth levels.

He never played for the first-team but was a regular for their B team before switching to Dijon.

Racioppi then featured 23 times during his spell at the Stade Gaston-Gérard.

Young Boys brought him in a couple of years ago and he helped them win the Swiss Super League and Cup double in 2023.

He made five outings for them last term in the Champions League, one of which was against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

What now for Hull City target?

Hull City have a vacancy to fill in goal, especially following Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop’s exits to Oxford United and Birmingham City respectively.

Racioppi lacks experience in English football but would provide strong competition for Pandur.

He has played at a decent level for Young Boys and played plenty of games for the Swiss outfit.

The Tigers’ squad is looking thin at the moment and they are in need of further reinforcements over the coming weeks.

They have so far landed Ryan Giles, Cody Drameh and Marvin Mehlem.