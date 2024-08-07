Free agent secures new move following Barnsley departure

Hibernian have signed Nicky Cadden following his exit from Barnsley , as announced by their official club website

Barnsley saw the left wing-back depart at the end of last season. He officially saw his contract expire in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cadden, 27, has now landed himself a new home ahead of the 2024/25 season. He has penned a three-year deal at Easter Road running until 2027.

Hibs’ boss David Gray has told their website: “Nicky is a player I have always admired, he brings great quality, consistency and is a top professional, so I am delighted to bring him in.

“He knows the Scottish game, he has a great delivery into the box, and has contributed goals and assists everywhere he has been. I am confident he will slot nicely into the dressing room straight away.”

Meanwhile, their Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “Nicky is an extremely versatile player that will give David different options across the midfield and at left-back as well.

“He has good experience of the Scottish game and even more importantly, he is another good character to add to the dressing room. We are really pleased to bring him to the Club.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

ADVERTISEMENT

Departed Barnsley man secures new move

Barnsley signed Cadden back in 2022 and he has been a key player at Oakwell over the past couple of years.

He helped them reach the League One play-offs twice but they missed out on promotion to the Championship on both occasions.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Scotland-born man made 92 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes and scored nine goals.

He wasn’t the only player to leave South Yorkshire following the last campaign. The likes of Herbie Kane and Devante Cole also departed.

Cadden started his career with spells at Motherwell, Airdrie, Livingston, Ayr United and Greenock Morton before dropping down the border to try his luck in England.

Forest Green Rovers snapped him up in 2020 and he fired 10 goals in 87 matches for the Gloucestershire outfit before moving up north to Barnsley.

New challenge

Cadden is an impressive addition for Hibs, especially on a free transfer, and he will bolster their options on the left side of the pitch.

He is a full-back who likes to get forward and play his part with goals and assists.

Losing him was a blow for Barnsley and the player will now be keen to show what he can do in the top flight of Scotland again.

Hibs lost 3-0 away at St Mirren on the opening day.