Free agent finds new home after Charlton Athletic exit

Gillingham have decided to snap up the youngster on a free transfer after his trial spell. They are preparing for the start of the new League Two season under new boss Mark Bonner, formerly of Cambridge United.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Williams, 21, cut ties with Charlton Athletic at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his contract. He officially became a free agent in late June and has now landed himself a new home in the Football League.

The midfielder has said, as per the Gills’ official website: “I have enjoyed settling in with the lads, we have had quite a few games over the past few weeks which has been really good.

“I am very high energy, I like to play forward and run forward, I make runs in behind. I am nice, neat and tidy on the ball and I create chances. Hopefully I can pop up with a few goals as well.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Gillingham land free agent

Williams has been training with Gillingham over recent times and could turn out to be a shrewd addition. He is young so has potential and will bolster their squad.

He has been on the books at Charlton Athletic for his whole career to date before his exit this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The Bexley-born man rose up through the academy of the third tier side and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Williams made his senior debut for the London outfit back in 2022 in an EFL Trophy clash against MK Dons and went on to play once more.

The Northern Ireland youth international then departed for the first time at the end of last term and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

He wasn’t the only player to part ways with Charlton Athletic. George Dobson, Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas, Lewis Ward, Kazenga Lualua and Connor Wickham also departed.

What next for departed Charlton Athletic man?

Williams will be pleased to have fixed up a move before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gillingham missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eyeing another push for promotion to League One.

They sacked Stephen Clemence in late April and have since brought in Bonner to replace him.

The Gills have delved into the market over recent times to sign Elliot Nevitt, Jack Nolan, Aaron Rowe and Armani Little to boost their ranks.