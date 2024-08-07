Derby County target experienced goalkeeper amid stalling pursuit of 26-year-old

Derby County are just a matter of days away from commencing their Championship campaign.

The Rams are back in the second-tier after two years away, missing out on the play-offs in the 2022/23 League One season before finishing 2nd behind Portsmouth last time around.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now on more stable financial footing and with Paul Warne at the helm, the club are intent on consolidating their place in the Championship once more. New signings have been made, but more business is required to strengthen their chances of avoiding an immediate drop back to League One.

A goalkeeper sits atop their shopping list as it stands. Josh Vickers is the only senior ‘keeper on the books amid a dragging pursuit of Swedish ace Jacob Widell Zitterstrom.

However, it has now emerged another shot-stopper is in the crosshairs at Derby County.

Writing on X, reporter Darren Witcoop states that the Rams are looking at the possibility of bringing in another ‘keeper soon. The target is not named, but they are a more experienced option, he says.

They will be able to come in and compete for the starting spot with Vickers as the Zetterstrom saga drags.

Depth needed

Derby County are in dire need of some more options in goal.

Vickers should be a safe pair of hands in the meantime given his EFL experience, but if injury was to strike, there would be a real cause for concern at Pride Park. Teenager Jack Thompson has been involved in pre-season, so it could be him that’s called upon if required.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He will likely start the season as backup ‘keeper, though it will be hoped this unnamed experienced goalkeeper can come in to bolster the ranks before the campaign begins against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

Even if they do come in before the game though, the lack of time between a deal and the game means Vickers will almost certainly start at Ewood Park.

Other areas of focus

The goalkeeper department is the clear priority for Derby County in the transfer market as things stand.

There are strong options in all other areas of the pitch, though perhaps some depth will be sought. The centre-back ranks aren’t particularly deep, so another body there wouldn’t go amiss, especially given that a back three is usually favoured.

The midfield looks well-stocked, as do the wide areas, and there’s four strikers to compete for the two starting spots at the top of the pitch. Perhaps a versatile, attack-minded player would be a worthy signing, just to offer Warne some added flexibility with his setup.