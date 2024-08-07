Chesterfield face competition in pursuit of 22-year-old

Chesterfield are keen on bringing back Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer on loan along with other clubs, as per a report by the Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield want to lure the stopper back to the SMH Group Stadium this summer as they prepare for life back in the Football League. They won promotion from the National League last season after winning the title and went up along with Bromley.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Tyrer, 22, spent the past campaign with the Spirerites and made 43 appearances in all competitions to help them go up under former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook. He has since returned to Goodison Park for pre-season and is under contract with the Premier League side until June 2026.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Derbyshire Times, Cook wants to re-sign him but faces competition from some unnamed other suitors. In addition, the Toffees are delaying his potential departure as they wait for Jordan Pickford to get back up to speed following England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Chesterfield want goalkeeper back

A move back to Chesterfield for Tyrer would suit all parties involved.

He needs to build on the regular game time he got last term with another year of action, as opposed to dropping back into development football.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

The ‘keeper would be an ideal addition for the Spirerites as he knows how they play and all their players from his loan spell there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrer has been on the books at Everton for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The Crosby-born man has been a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels in the past.

He made 26 competitive appearances for their Under-18’s and has since played 49 times for their Under-21’s.

As well as his stint at Chesterfield, he has also spent time away at Chester in the National League North to boost his development.

Everton have a big decision on where to send him between now and the end of the transfer window.

What next for Chesterfield

The Spirerites will patiently wait to see if the Toffees let him return again.

In the meantime, they are gearing up for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign and kick-start life in League Two with a home clash against Swindon Town on Friday.

Cook’s men then lock horns with Derby County of the Championship in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday at Pride Park.