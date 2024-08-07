Championship clubs battling Rangers for Chelsea starlet

Chelsea have seen a whole host of their academy talents spend time in the EFL over the years.

The academy at Cobham is one of the most productive in world football, supplying the first-team at Stamford Bridge with numerous stars over the years. The development of youth players has seen Football League sides benefit too though, either striking loan deals or sanctioning permanent exits.

Now, it is claimed another Chelsea prospect is drawing admiring glances from the Football League.

Football Scotland reports that clubs from the Championship are keen on 18-year-old attacking midfielder Leo Castledine. The Premier League side are open to sending the youngster out on loan before the window slams shut later this month on August 30th.

Scottish Premiership pair Rangers and Aberdeen are also keen, but with the former hoping a deal can include a buy option of sorts, Chelsea are favouring a straight loan.

That could give Aberdeen or one of his Championship admirers and advantage in the fight.

It remains to be seen which Championship sides are keen though, and just what sort of deal they’d be looking to strike for the teenage star.

More on Castledine

Castledine has been a regular in the Chelsea youth ranks over the past few years.

He joined from League Two side AFC Wimbledon as a youngster and has emerged as one of the top prospects in West London since. He’s only made one senior appearance, coming in the EFL Cup against Middlesbrough last season.

As such, a chance to prove himself with regular minutes on the senior stage is something that will excite the player, especially given how he has stood out in both the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2.

For Chelsea’s U18s, Castledine has 18 goals and six assists to his name in 47 games. As for the U21s, he’s notched a similarly impressive 14 goals and 10 assists in 45 outings.

Better off in the Championship?

It remains to be seen just who the Championship admirers of Castledine are, but it could be a great place for the young attacking midfielder to develop under the watchful eye of Chelsea.

Staying in England, the Premier League side will be able to keep a close watch on how he’s faring at his temporary club. Perhaps even a stay in London would be ideal, allowing him to remain near home as he continues his development.

Regardless of the destination though, the priority will be getting Castledine a move where he can play regularly.

If a Championship side can offer that, they might just have the edge on Rangers and Aberdeen in the battle for a deal.