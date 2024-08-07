Premier League club stepping up pursuit of Burnley starlet

Burnley starlet Wilson Odobert is the subject of growing interest from Ipswich Town as they step up their pursuit, as per TEAMtalk

Burnley look destined to lose some key players after dropping from the Championship.

Departures of standout stars have have been limited in the summer transfer window to date. However, as Premier League clubs start to close out their pre-season campaigns and zero in on their top targets, it seems interest from there is set to hot up.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

Among those to draw admiring glances is 19-year-old winger Wilson Odobert. The youngster made a good impression in his maiden campaign with the Clarets, notching three goals and three assists in his 29 top-flight games.

Odobert’s performances for Burnley haven’t gone unnoticed either with Premier League new boys Ipswich Town linked. And now, fresh claims over their rumoured interest have emerged.

TEAMtalk states that the Tractor Boys are ‘stepping up’ their pursuit of the French starlet.

A number of top clubs are also keeping tabs on Odobert, so Ipswich are keen to make a move soon to avoid missing out on someone they believe could be a real asset upon their rise from the Championship. Manager Kieran McKenna is an especially strong admirer and they feel he could be a star for the future.

Back to the Premier League?

Given some of the eye-catching performances Odobert put in last season and his previous experience in Ligue 1 at such a young age, it’s perhaps not a surprise that Ipswich Town are keen to take him back to the Premier League.

Burnley made an investment to bring him in from ESTAC Troyes last summer though, and they’ll be hoping it’s under their watch that he can maximise his potential and increase his value in the years to come.

Relegation may make it tricky to keep such an asset at Turf Moor, but there are recent examples of how this could really benefit Odobert.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Last summer, Leeds United held onto Crysencio Summerville, who had caught the eye in the Premier League but not truly announced himself on the senior stage.

However, with a drop down in level and constant starts, he proved himself as a real star, earning a big move to West Ham this summer. Odobert has the talent to follow a similar trajectory, though time will tell just how his situation pans out.

Existing options out wide

As said before, ideally, Burnley can hold onto Odobert.

He can be an asset for the future and for the present for Scott Parker and co. That matter may be taken out of their hands as Ipswich Town look to swoop, but there are ample wingers in place to take his spot in the side if that is the case.

Mike Tresor, Anass Zaroury, Luca Koleosho, Darko Churlinov and Dara Costelloe are all options on the left while Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Johann Burg Gudmundsson operate mainly on the right.

It means Parker has a whole host of players he can call upon if needed – that list isn’t even included the likes of versatile attacking midfielders Scott Twine and Aaron Ramsey, who have also played out wide.