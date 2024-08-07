Out of favour Burnley man agrees Eredivisie move

Burnley midfielder Samuel Bastien has agreed to join Fortuna Sittard on loan, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri

Burnley manager Scott Parker has a lot of players to consider when picking who will have a part to play at Turf Moor in the 2024/25 campaign.

The squad at Turf Moor is a seriously bloated one and it must be cut down. Reducing the numbers will allow for Parker to manage his side far more efficiently, also ensuring players don’t go lengthy spells without game time.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

A few weeks remain for the Clarets to offload those on the fringes, and midfielder Samuel Bastien is among them. He’s back in Lancashire after a season-long loan with Kasimpasa last time around.

Now though, it seems the 27-year-old is heading for another temporary exit.

Writing on X, Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said the Burnley midfielder is set to be loaned to Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard on a season-long deal. It gives him another shot at finding minutes away from Turf Moor having fallen down the pecking order.

🔵🟣 Infos #BurnleyFC :

🇨🇩 Samuel Bastien's set to be loaned in #Eredivisie until the rest of the season. Been told Clarets got an agreement with Fortuna Sittard. #mercato #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/2VTvCAlsiB — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 7, 2024

Interestingly, Bastien signed a three-year deal upon arrival in 2022. It means the loan will take him to the end of his deal with the club next summer.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A good move for Bastien

Things might not have gone quite as hoped for Bastien at Burnley after a promising start to life with the club. He put in some strong displays in the middle of the park for Vincent Kompany after signing from Standard Liege.

ADVERTISEMENT

A return of a goal and an assist in a 5-1 thrashing of Wigan Athletic was the peak. However, he dropped down the pecking order under the previous boss and was duly loaned out last season.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Injury hampered his time at Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig, so it will be hoped he can stay fit and find form in Holland next.

The Eredivisie offers a great level of football and keeps Bastien in the top-flight. It also offers him a good chance to put himself in the shop window in case he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

Further departures inevitable?

To trim the Burnley squad, further exits are a must. Be them loans or sales, Parker has to have his squad streamlined by the time the window slams shut on August 30th.

Key players such as Sander Berge and Dara O’Shea may well earn eye-catching moves back to a higher level after relegation, but there are more out-of-favour players who could benefit from action elsewhere too.

Tireless work will be going on behind the scenes to work on these deals while Parker and his squad focus on the first game of the season against Luton Town on Monday night.