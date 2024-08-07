Burnley star rejects Ipswich Town transfer, move elsewhere favoured

Burnley are keen to hold onto their key performers after dropping from the Premier League, but departures are inevitable before the window slams shut on August 30th.

Among those to have drawn interest this summer is Irish centre-back O’Shea.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The former West Brom man was among the stronger performers for the Clarets last season despite their struggles at the back. As such, given that he has already proven himself in the Championship, a move elsewhere may await.

Brentford have been linked with the Burnley star, and it seems they’ve been handed a big boost in their rumoured pursuit amid an offer from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims Ipswich Town made an offer to try and tempt O’Shea away from Turf Moor, but the 25-year-old has turned down their advances. He is instead holding out for a move to Brentford and talks between the Bees and Burnley are progressing.

O’Shea only made the move to Lancashire last summer, joining them upon their rise to the Premier League after a starring stay at West Brom.

He signed a four-year deal, but relegation could offer him a route out of the club after just 12 months.

Back to the Premier League?

As said before, Burnley will want to hold onto players who can take them back to the Premier League. O’Shea is definitely among them, so interest from the top-flight in his services is unsurprising.

After starring with the Baggies, O’Shea managed the step up last time around. He’s shown before that he can be a real leader too, so his presence would be valuable at the back for Parker.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, as he looks to make a move to Brentford, the Clarets could have a tough fight on their hands.

The fact he has turned down Ipswich Town suggests his sights are firmly set on the Bees too. They’ve become a Premier League regular and are renowned for their development of players, so it could be a great move for O’Shea if he is to move on from Burnley this summer.

The Clarets’ centre-back options

The overcrowded, bloated nature of the Burnley squad means they won’t be left short if O’Shea or anyone else moves on from the club this summer.

He will almost certainly be a starter for Parker, but there are plenty of players who could come into the backline if he moves on or isn’t deemed available for selection amid the continued speculation.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix, Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley are all on the books as options at the heart of defence. It will be intriguing to see just who becomes Parker’s preferred partnership with such depth at Turf Moor.