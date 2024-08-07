Burnley man could be thrown Premier League lifeline before the end of the window

Burnley defender Dara O’Shea is wanted by Brentford and they have made a second bid for the player, according to a report by HITC Sport

Burnley risk losing the centre-back this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. They slipped out of the top flight after finishing in the bottom three along with Sheffield United and Luton Town and have since turned to Scott Parker as their new manager.

Image courtesy of: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS.

O’Shea, 25, joined the Clarets 12 months ago under their former boss Vincent Kompany and made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit last season, chipping in with four goals from the back. He still has a few years left on his contract at Turf Moor but his future is up in the air now amid attention from elsewhere.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HITC Sport, Brentford are keen on luring him back to the top flight between now and the end of the transfer window. The Bees finished 16th in the table in the last campaign.

Burnley player eyed

Losing O’Shea would be a big blow for Burnley and they would need to replace him if he left.

The Clarets are in a strong position though and are under no pressure to sell him so can wait for the right offer to come in for his services before they consider whether to cash in.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

O’Shea has made 26 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team so far in his career.

He moved over to England in 2015 after rising up through the academy at St. Kevin’s Boys.

West Brom snapped him up and he progressed through the ranks with the Midlands club before having loan spells away at Hereford and Exeter City to get some experience.

O’Shea then broke into the Baggies’ first-team and went on to play 107 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals from the back.

Burnley then signed him after they were promoted last year from the second tier and although he impressed for them, they were relegated.

After joining the Clarets in June last year, he told their website: “I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals. I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too.”

What next for Burnley

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will be able to keep O’Shea amid Brentford’s pursuit.

Parker’s side start the new season with an away trip to Luton Town on Monday.