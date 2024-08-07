Blackburn Rovers to miss out on new goalkeeper, Ligue 1 giants swoop in

Blackburn Rovers are set to miss out on Jeffrey de Lange with Marseille set to sign the goalkeeper, according to L’Equipe’s Mathieu Gregoire

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for another option in goal and have been linked with a whole host of shot-stoppers over the summer transfer window to date.

Last season’s number one Aynsley Pears remains on the books and will almost certainly start the campaign as John Eustace’s main man in between the sticks. However, with Leopold Wahlstedt gone, only fringe man Joe Hilton and new signing Jack Barrett are there for cover and competition.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

A new ‘keeper capable of holding down the starting spot is sought and one man targeted has been Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.

Reports most recently stated that Blackburn Rovers were still keen on the Dutchman, despite being a fairly significant £1.25m short of his valuation.

Now though, it seems de Lange is heading elsewhere.

Writing on X, Mathieu Gregoire, a reporter for reputable French outlet L’Equipe, states the 26-year-old is set to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille. There, he will act as backup for Geronimo Rulli under the management of former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi.

L’#OM va faire venir Jeffrey de Lange, gardien néerlandais de 26 ans, des Go Ahead Eagles, pour être numéro 2 derrière Geronimo Rulli. Ruben Blanco est blessé pour un bail @lequipe — Mathieu Grégoire (@Serguei) August 7, 2024

It means that Rovers, once again, must change the direction of their goalkeeper hunt.

