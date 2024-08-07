Blackburn Rovers prospect given green light to head out on loan

Blackburn Rovers have given the youngster the green light to join the non-league side on a temporary basis to help him get some experience under his belt. He has linked up with the National League North new boys on a temporary basis until January.

Montgomery, 20, has been on the books at Ewood Park since the age of nine and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Championship outfit. He has been a regular for the Lancashire club at various different youth levels over recent years.

Fellow Rovers youngster Tom Atcheson has also joined Marine until the winter. Their boss Neil Young has told their website: “Both lads are really highly thought of at Blackburn and it’s two areas of the squad where we have been looking to strengthen. Tom and Kristi will add to the quality we already have here in preparation for our first season in the NLN.”

Blackburn Rovers will hope Montgomery can get as much game time as possible with Marine in the sixth tier.

The Merseyside team gain promotion from the Northern Premier League last term after beating Macclesfield in the final in the play-offs.

Montgomery is under contract at Rovers until June 2026, with the option of a further 12 months on top of that, so can still have a bright future ahead of him.

As well as central midfield, he can also operate as a right-back or right midfielder so his versatility will come in handy for Marine.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for his parent club but has made 31 competitive appearances for their Under-18’s, followed by 24 for their Under-21’s.

The Scotland youth international penned a new contract in February of this year and said: “I’m really happy to be here for the next few years and hopefully I can push towards the first team. The first half of the season went really well for me. I was training with the first team every now and then, but also focusing on Under-21s football and playing the best I can.

“I’m going to miss the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury, which is obviously very disappointing, because I wanted to finish off the season strongly, but I’ll get ready for pre-season, hopefully come back fitter and stronger, and look to hit the ground running.”

What next for Blackburn Rovers

Montgomery has left behind a Blackburn Rovers side preparing for their opening day clash this weekend.

They take on newly promoted Derby County at home on Friday night as they look to start with a win.