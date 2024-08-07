‘Both in contention for relegation’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Derby County on Friday night as the curtain rises on the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Blackburn Rovers begin their campaign home under the floodlights as they head into the season opener having avoided relegation on the final day of the previous campaign.

Six new faces have arrived at Ewood Park this summer in an attempt to bolster John Eustace’s side, although the expected departure of Sammie Szmodics is bound to be a huge loss. New strikers Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi will be hoping to take up the mantle of leading goalscorer though.

It is unknown as of yet whether Szmodics will play a part or be left out of Rovers’ opening day clash.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Derby County, on the other hand, are one of the three newly promoted sides after sealing a 2nd place finish in League One last term.

Led by Paul Warne, the Rams have also strengthened their squad with six new additions and will be solely intent on securing survival this season to fully kick-start their venture away from off-field turmoil.

After two years in the third tier, supporters will be hopeful of avoiding an instant return this campaign.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Despite being the first game of the season, this almost feels like a relegation six-pointer already due to the general expectations for both sides this campaign.

“Blackburn Rovers were fortunate to avoid relegation last season and will struggle to replace Szmodics’ goals should he depart, whilst Derby are still lacking bodies in several key areas. They have both been tipped to struggle.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

“For that reason, this is a hard one to call. Having said that, there is more positivity amongst the Rams’ camp due to promotion and their away form was excellent in League One.

“The East Midlands outfit struggled on their travels when they were last in the Championship, but this campaign could prove to be a turning point. I think the away side could sneak a victory.”

James Ray

“Come the end of the season, it would not be a surprise if these two are both in contention for relegation.

“Blackburn Rovers look set to lose Szmodics and while they’ve put in the work to replace him, he is sure to be a big loss when his expected move elsewhere comes to fruition. For what it’s worth though, I do really rate John Eustace, and I think he can lead them to a slightly improved season.

“As for Derby County, they will be in the fight for much of the campaign I feel. They’ve got some strong players who could inspire big moments, but I’m not totally convinced of their attacking players.

“It could mean they battle to a few decent results, but I fear they may come up short here. I’ll back Rovers to get started with a narrow win.”