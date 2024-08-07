‘Could surprise a few’ – Barnsley vs Mansfield Town prediction: The72

Barnsley host Mansfield Town on Friday night as the curtain raises on the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Barnsley have turned to former Port Vale, Walsall and Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke as their new manager this summer. He became their permanent replacement for Neill Collins following Martin Devaney’s spell in caretaker charge.

The Tykes have brought Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts back to Oakwell from Derby County and Birmingham City respectively. They have lost in the play-offs in both of the last two seasons and will be looking to finally get themselves back to the Championship next term.

Barnsley have seen a few key players leave the club like Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Nicky Cadden following the end of their contracts. They have all since joined West Brom, Huddersfield Town and Hibernian respectively.

As for Mansfield Town, they were promoted from League Two along with Stockport County, Wrexham and Crawley Town. Nigel Clough’s side will be looking to adapt to life in the division above as smoothly as possible.

The Stags have made some eye-catching additions such as Will Evans from Newport County and Lee Gregory from Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Australian midfielder Keanu Baccus. They have also snapped up youngster Ben Quinn from Celtic after he impressed on trial.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Barnsley have fallen just short over the past two years and will hope Darrell Clarke is the man to get them back to the Championship. The Tykes have lost a few key players but will still be confident of getting a result in front of their own fans.

“Mansfield Town are carrying momentum from their promotion though and will be tough opponents for the hosts. The Stags have individuals who can hurt Barnsley like Will Evans, Lee Gregory and Davis Keillor Dunn and they could surprise a few this season.

“This is a tough one to call but I fancy the visitors to get something at Oakwell.”

James Ray

“I’ve got high hopes for Barnsley with Darrell Clarke at the helm. He’s a manager who will really unite the fanbase, and given the reservations regarding the club hierarchy and the direction the club are going in, that could make the new boss a great fit.

“They’ve still got some high quality players in their ranks and I can see them making another push for the play-offs next season, though the top two could be a step too far.

“That said, I also think Mansfield Town could be real players in League One after promotion. Evans and Baccus are fantastic signings, so they’re going to be a real match for the Tykes here.

“I can also see this ending level, an outcome the visitors will be more satisfied with.”