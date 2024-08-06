Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and QPR eye Premier League striker

Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and QPR are interested in a move for Fulham striker Kieron Bowie, who is currently in talks with Hibs, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 05.08.24, 19:40).

The Football League trio are all keen on landing the Premier League man this summer. However, they may lose out to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Bowie, 21, has spent the past two years on loan at Northampton Town and scored 14 goals in 85 games for the Cobblers in all competitions. He helped them gain promotion from League Two under Jon Brady in his first year and then adapted well to life in League One last season.

He has now returned to Fulham for pre-season and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him in this window before the deadline. In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, he is in discussions over a switch to Easter Road amid attention from Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and QPR.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Bowie started his career as a youngster with spells at Glenrothes Strollers and Fife Elite FC.

The Scotland youth international, who plays for his country at Under-21’s level, was snapped up by Raith Rovers in 2019.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He subsequently broke into their first-team as a teenager in Scottish League One and scored 10 goals in 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

His breakthrough alerted the attention of Fulham and they managed to lure him down the border to London in 2020.

However, Bowie is yet to make a senior appearance for the Whites though. His contract at Craven Cottage expires next year and they need to weigh up his long-term future.

The Fife-born man’s chances of breaking into their starting XI in the top flight right now under Marco Silva are slim due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position. Therefore, another exit would be sensible.

He has boosted his development at Northampton Town over the past couple of years and will be ready to take on a new challenge now.

Where next?

Hibs appear to be leading the way and a return to Scotland could be on the cards.

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for another year in the third tier under fellow Scotsman Shaun Maloney and they could see Bowie as someone to boost their attack.

Wrexham have a lot of depth in his position already from the likes of Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Jack Marriott, Sam Dalby and Steven Fletcher.

Meanwhile, QPR may not be able to offer him regular minutes right now in the Championship.