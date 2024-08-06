West Brom make swoop for £10m Aston Villa forward

West Brom have completed the loan signing of winger Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed by the club.

West Brom are in dire need of new recruits after letting a number of players go this summer.

That has especially been the case in recent weeks, with all of Conor Townsend, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Okay Yokuslu sold within quick succession. They joined Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Trabzonspor repsectively.

Carlos Corberan needs backing with fresh faces before the end of the window on August 30th, and ideally before this weekend’s first game of the season against Marti Cifuentes’ QPR at Loftus Road.

Now, after rumours of a move for Aston Villa forward Lewis Dobbin, the swoop has been swiftly confirmed.

West Brom have announced on their official club website that Dobbin has joined the club on loan. He’ll spend the 2024/25 season under the watchful eye of Corberan and co as he continues his development away from Villa Park.

The 21-year-old makes the move just a matter of months after signing for a reported £10m from Everton.

The move marks Dobbin’s first foray into football at Championship level, having played 15 times in the Premier League with Everton while also gaining experience on loan with Derby County during their stay in League One.

Dobbin’s Derby stay

In the 2022/23 season, Dobbin got his first taste of regular senior football with Derby County.

It was there first campaign in League One, a level below where he will be playing with West Brom.

He was a regular under the management of Paul Warne, mainly operating on the left-wing but also offering his services on the right and centrally as a striker when called upon. He notched five goals and six assists in 54 outings for the Rams, playing in front of big crowds at Pride Park.

His experience in a raucous Goodison Park atmosphere should mean he’s suitably prepared for the Championship too. That’s what the Baggies will be hoping anyway having sealed the temporary deal to bring Dobbin in.

Welcome depth out wide

As touched on before, Dobbin can operate anywhere across the front three, so he’ll bring a valuable option going forward for Corberan. He primarily plays on the wings though, and that is an area West Brom will have been looking to add to.

Grady Diangana, Jed Wallace and Tom Fellows are the main options on the flanks as it stands.

With Dobbin onboard, that should mean Corberan has his wide players finalised this summer, barring any exits of course.

The hope will now be that he can settle quickly and kick on at The Hawthorns as he embarks on his second EFL loan.