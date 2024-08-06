West Brom expected to beat QPR in fight for 25-year-old

West Brom are in the market for new signings after letting a number of key players depart The Hawthorns in recent weeks.

The Baggies are hoping to enjoy a more fruitful 2024/25 campaign but there needs to be a significant upturn in transfer business over the remainder of the month.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

One area that must be bolstered is left-back. After Conor Townsend’s departure for Premier League side Ipswich Town, summer signing Torbjorn Heggem is the only senior player who can fill in there, and he plays most of his football at centre-back.

Now though, it seems West Brom are set to bring a new face through the door in that role.

Italian news outlet Gianluca Di Marzio states the club have jumped to the front of the chase for Juventus fringe player Gianluca Frabotta. An agreement has been reached over a free transfer move for the 25-year-old, though Juve will hold a 20% sell-on clause.

Frabotta will sign a three-year deal and undergo a medical tomorrow.

It comes as a big blow for QPR, who looked to have secured a deal amid a hijack attempt from Watford. West Brom look to have swooped in to bring the Italian to the Championship now though.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Frabotta’s fate decided

After links with Watford and QPR, it looks as though West Brom will be the ones to bring him to England.

The Championship trio are all in the market for a new left-back before the window ends later this month. However, the Hornets and the R’s will have to turn their attention to alternative options as Frabotta moves to the Hawthorns.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Looking at his situation with Juventus, it has seemed that a move away was awaiting the left-back for some time. He’s far down the pecking order after a number of loan spells, the most recent coming with Cosenza.

He now earns a permanent move, and a chance to prove himself in a highly competitive league.

The start of the campaign nears

We’re now just a matter of days away from the start of the Championship season and excitement is brewing.

West Brom, QPR and Watford will all be hoping to enjoy fruitful campaigns. They’ll put their strongest foot forward on the opening day, but the remaining time in the transfer window will be used to strengthen as much as possible before the door slams shut on the summer.

All three sides will be keen to strike further deals, with West Brom sealing their Frabotta deal while their Championship rivals turn to alternatives.