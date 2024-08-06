‘Would be a miracle’ – Watford 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Watford head into the new Championship season coming off the back of another managerial change along with a second mid-table finish in a row.

Watford endured a very inconsistent season with Valerien Ismael at the helm until March, when fan favourite Tom Cleverley entered his first senior managerial job since his retirement.

The inevitable loss of key player Joao Pedro to Brighton and further unrest between fans and management didn’t lift any hopes going into what fans were supposed to believe was the beginning of a total rebuild of the club.

With only three wins under his belt, Ismael came under huge pressure after a midweek defeat at Sunderland in mid-October. However, a statement from the club stated the board retained full backing of the boss, and he had signed a new contract just six months into his reign.

From there, the Hornets seemed to kick on and began to find their feet. They ended a 295-day wait for a win away from home at Swansea City and lost only once in nine games until December. However, a rough start to 2024 saw Ismael sacked and Cleverley was brought into power, steering Watford away from any chance of relegation with an solid end to the season.

With several arrivals at WD18 including Irish U21 starlet Rocco Vata and the return of former captain Moussa Sissoko, Watford have strengthened in areas.

With an opening day trip to Millwall coming up this Saturday, the time has come to predict just how Watford will fare in the 2024/25 campaign. One of our writers has their say…

Henry Bennett

“Although some outsiders might see on paper that this squad is ready to challenge anywhere between the mid-table to the play-offs, Watford simply aren’t ready to compete at this level. ADVERTISEMENT

“I am seriously concerned for the Hornets purely because of their terrible transfer management across this window, selling the majority of their key players from last term with no adequade replacements brought in.

“Being a fan of the club, I have never been so disconnected from the board, seeing their constant neglect as they bring in quality for sister club Udinese.

“You would think with the sale of Ismael Kone and the £11m coming into their transfer budget, they’d be able to make additions of their own, but with a total of just over £200,000 spent, you have to put Watford in the mix towards the bottom of the table.

“There are still some positives coming into next season however. The loan-turned-permanent addition of Georgi Chakvetadze off the back of a superb Euro’s campaign will be crucial to the Hornets this season. However, he can’t be relied upon alone.

“There are still additions to be made, with Cleverley stating that signings are needed at the back, in midfield and at the pitch. If some of those incomings are sealed, then confidence and optimism over Watford’s prospects will increase.

“However, with the feeling of neglect from the top growing with continued poor management both on and off the pitch, I can see the off field issues impacting Watford like they have for the past few years. Getting into the fight further up the table would be a miracle, but at this moment in time, it feels relegation is a real prospect with Cleverley up against it in his first permanent managerial role.”

Prediction: Relegation