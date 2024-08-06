Free agent finds new home after Chesterfield exit

Swindon Town have made the decision to sign the right-back on a permanent basis ahead of the start of the new League Two season. He has been on trial with the Wiltshire outfit over recent times and has done enough to land himself a move.

King, 28, cut ties with Chesterfield following the end of the last campaign following their promotion from the National League. They won promotion along with Bromley but decided against keeping hold of the player and his contract officially expired in late June.

He has now moved to the County Ground and has told their website: “From the moment I came in last week, I felt really at home straight away and had a great feeling about it. I’m really excited now for what’s ahead and can’t wait to get going here.

“I want to be helping a big club get up the leagues and that is my goal to be part of this squad and hopefully have a little bit of history myself here. I feel like I’ve got a bit more to give, I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am today. and I’m really hoping I can do it with Swindon.”

New face at Swindon Town

King can play in midfield as well as at full-back so his versatility will come in handy for Swindon Town and he will provide depth to their squad.

He wasn’t the only player to be released by Chesterfield this summer. Laurence Maguire, Luke Chadwick, Bailey Clements, Harley Curtis, George Wilkinson, Sam Hooper, Archie White and Alexander Duhameau also left.

King started his career in non-league and has since risen up through the football pyramid.

The full-back had spells at Altrincham, Prescot Cables, Nantwich Town, Kendal Town, Trafford, Ashton United, Witton Albion and Droylsden as a youngster.

Bolton Wanderers signed him in 2016 and he spent two years on the books of the Trotters.

King played twice whilst they were in the Championship and was also loaned out to FC United of Manchester to get some experience under his belt.

He cut ties with Bolton Wanderers in 2018 and subsequently had stints at St Mirren and FC Halifax Town.

The Liverpudlian ended up at Chesterfield after catching the eye with the latter and went on to become a key player for the Spirerites. He made 101 appearances for them in the end and chipped in with 13 goals and three assists.

What now for Swindon Town

Swindon Town face an away trip to Chesterfield in their opening game on Friday.

King will be looking to face his former club as the Robins aim for a successful campaign.