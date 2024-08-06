Stoke City in advanced talks to sign Sheffield Wednesday target in bargain deal

Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Jeremy Livolant on a free transfer, as per TEAMtalk , with Sheffield Wednesday also keen.

Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to embark on vastly improved 2024/25 campaigns in the Championship.

The Potters endured a tough season last time around but after Steven Schumacher steered them to safety, the hope is that they’ll finally be able to kick on.

As for Wednesday, they were also deep in the fight against relegation. Manager Danny Rohl turned the tide and kept them in the Championship though, finishing 20th.

It won’t be long before the two sides go to battle in the second-tier with the season beginning this weekend. However, a transfer tussle was reported on Tuesday with both clubs eyeing free agent Jeremy Livolant.

Now though, TEAMtalk reports that Stoke City’s pursuit is quickly advancing.

The 26-year-old winger is without a club after Bordeaux’s de-registration as a professional club and the Potters are pushing to secure a deal. Advanced talks are underway with Livolant currently at the training ground.

Numerous clubs in the Championship and Europe are keen, but Stoke are in a strong position to bring him through the doors, the report says.

More on Livolant

Livolant has spent his entire career in France, so admirers Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday have been battling to give him a first taste of the EFL and football outside of his native.

He started in the EU Guingamp academy and made his way all the way through the ranks there, progressing through the youth setup and into the first-team while gaining senior experience on a number of loans away from the club.

Overall, he managed 16 goals and 15 assists in 120 outings for the side before leaving last summer to join Bordeaux.

A year there yielded six goals and seven assists in 42 outings as he played across the front three and even at right-back. Following their financial issues though, he’s now a free agent and available for nothing.

A welcome addition for Schumacher

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Stoke City can get a deal done.

However, should it go through, Livolant’s signing will be a welcome one for Schumacher and co. The Frenchman would bring further depth and versatility to the frontline in Staffordshire, all without spending a penny on a transfer fee at the same time too.

That said, primarily playing as a winger, it will be interesting to see if Livolant’s arrival opens the door for someone to head out.

Andre Vidigal, Million Manhoef, Mehdi Leris, Nikola Jojic and Jun-ho Bae are all options out wide, so adding Livolant without someone departing could leave the area a little overcrowded.