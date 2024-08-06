Free agent linked with Sheffield Wednesday joins new club after Brentford departure

Stevenage have snapped up defender Charlie Goode following his exit from Brentford, as announced by their official club website

Stevenage have landed the centre-back on a free transfer as they prepare for the upcoming League One season. They finished 9th in the table last term and will be looking to build on that.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Goode, 28, cut ties with Brentford at the end of the last campaign after they decided against keeping hold of him and his contract with the Premier League side officially expired in late June. He has been weighing up his options over recent times and has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, as reported by The Star.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, he has now secured a move to Hertfordshire on a one-year deal, with his new club holding an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that.

Their boss Alex Revell, who replaced Steve Evans after he left for Rotherham United, has told their website: “Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him. He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play. Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again”.

New face at Stevenage

Goode spent the second-half of last season on loan in the third tier with Wigan Athletic. He joined the Latics in January and went on to play 13 games under Shaun Maloney.

His arrival at Stevenage will boost their defensive options and he will fill the void left by Finley Burns’ return to Manchester City following the end of his loan spell.

He took to X to have his say on his exit from Brentford earlier this summer and said: “Sometimes things just don’t work out for many reasons, a tough few years since I arrived. I’m feeling better than ever, and ready for the next chapter! Wish you all the best for the future.”

Goode signed for Northampton Town in 2019 from Scunthorpe United and went on to play 45 games for the Cobblers in League Two before earning a move to the Bees.

The Watford-born man has been on the books of the London outfit for the last four years and was part of their squad promotion to the Premier League back in 2021.

However, he has only managed to feature for the London outfit on 20 occasions and has also been loaned out to Sheffield United and Blackpool, as well as Wigan Athletic.

Fresh start

Goode’s move to Stevenage is a chance for him to get some regular game time under his belt.

Sheffield Wednesday were credited with an interest but nothing materialised in the end. He may not have been guaranteed a start at Hillsborough anyway.