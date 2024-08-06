Aston Villa man poised to join EFL side on loan

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on a loan move for Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney, according to a report by Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town are poised to land the centre-back on a temporary basis as they prepare for another year in League One. They face an away trip to Stevenage on the opening day this weekend.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

Feeney, 19, spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Real Union in the Primera Federacion and went on to make eight appearances during his time in Spain. He is now back at Villa Park and is expected to head out the exit door again to get some more experience under his belt.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Shropshire Star, he is set to link up with the Shrews ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under former Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Shrewsbury Town close to Aston Villa loan

Feeney would be a shrewd addition for Shrewsbury Town and would bolster their options at the back. He would also become their fourth loan signing of the summer.

A switch to the Shrews would help boost his development and expose him to Football League football.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He was linked with Blackpool 12 months ago, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. However, nothing materialised in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feeney started his career at Fleetwood Town and rose up through the academy ranks of the North West club.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels and although he left before he could make a first-team appearance, he was named on their bench at the age of just 15.

Aston Villa snapped him up in 2021 and he penned his first professional deal a year later.

The England youth international has played five times for the Midlands club to date. Feeney will have benefitted from his spell at Real Unión and his next move is a big one.

What now for Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be eager to get a deal done for Feeney before their Stevenage trip.

Hurst’s side finished 19th in the table last term and were too close to the drop zone for comfort so will be hoping for much better next time around.

They have landed Harrison Biggins, Jordan Rossiter, Luca Hoole, George Lloyd, Toto Nsiala, John Marquis and Toby Savin, among others, to boost their ranks. They have the chance to sign more new faces over the next couple of weeks.

