Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City targeting French free agent

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City are among sides looking to add Livolant to their ranks this summer.

The summer transfer window closes at the end of this month and clubs will be working hard to get deals over the line in time to ensure they stand the best chance possible of success this season.

The Owls have had a busy window so far and their business looks set to take them higher in the second division than they were last season.

However, they don’t appear finished yet.

Witcoop is reporting that several Championship clubs are targeting a move for Livolant, with the Owls and the Potters both named as amongst the clubs interested.

His background

Livolant, 26, is now a free agent after a somewhat turbulent summer for him.

He played for Bordeaux in France and their financial instability has led to them falling down the ladder in French football, making their players free agents this summer.

He is a very versatile attacker. He can play on either wing, through the middle and even fill a gap in some defensive roles if required as well.

Last season he played 38 Ligue 2 games for his club, scoring five and assisting another five in France’s second tier.

He played for EA Guingamp before that and made 120 first team appearances for them across all competitions. During those games he managed 16 goals and 15 assists with most of them coming in Ligue 2.

The French attacker is now free to find a new club and it seems he may be set to test himself in England’s Championship ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The season ahead

The new Championship season is right around the corner and clubs will be hoping to take forward steps after last season.

For Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday they will be aiming for a comfortable, mid-table finish as a minimum this season, but they could easily climb inside the top half. The German boss saved the Owls from relegation last season, and they look set for a positive campaign this year.

Stoke City will be hoping to improve massively as well. They finished 17th in the second tier last season, but that was only as high as that due to a run of four wins to end the season.

Steven Schumacher’s side will be hoping to avoid a battle near the drop zone and a positive start could set them on the right path.

Sheffield Wednesday open their season with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle this Sunday, whilst Stoke City host Coventry City on Saturday.