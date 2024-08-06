Sheffield United increase bid for Premier League man also wanted by QPR and Hull City

Sheffield United are willing to offer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi a pay rise to join them this summer amid Championship competition, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield United are hoping to beat the likes of QPR and Hull City to the signature of Crystal Palace winger, Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The race for the dynamic attacker has been heating up over recent weeks and it seems likely to go right down to the wire with the winner of the race still impossible to predict.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Palace will be hoping for the best deal possible, but they also must ensure they send their man to a club which will benefit him in the long-term.

Nixon reported yesterday that QPR had made a competitive offer for Rak-Sakyi and they had a chance of beating the Blades to the deal as they were able to offer them the loan fee they were after.

However, now it seems Chris Wilder’s Blades are trying other ways to get around this and have now offered the winger a wage rise to move to Bramall Lane this summer.

Nixon reports Leeds United could also join the race if they fail to sign Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe and Palace are still holding out for the biggest loan fee possible.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Making his mark

The 21-year-old is yet to experience Championship football and he needs a full year in the second tier before returning to Selhurst Park next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palace kept him around last summer despite strong interest from the Championship and he made just six Premier League appearances before picking up an injury which ruled him out for a large part of the season.

Now, this season is all about minutes for him and he has to rebuild some consistency in his form if he is to make a mark on the top flight in the coming years.

Rak-Sakyi proved he could do it in the senior game whilst with Charlton Athletic where he managed 23 goal contributions in 43 third tier outings.

However, he is yet to do it any higher and this season is his chance to prove himself regardless of where he ends up.

Moving forward

The interested clubs will want to strike a deal as soon as possible, but Palace will be in no rush and they know the longer they wait the more likely it is that they get what they want.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Sheffield United will be eyeing promotion this season and that would give Rak-Sakyi the challenge of competing at the top of the division. However, QPR may be able to offer more regular minutes in a side more likely to be around the mid-table mark this year.

QPR begin their season with a home clash against West Brom, whilst Sheffield United travel away to Preston North End on Friday night.