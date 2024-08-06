Sheffield United target to undergo medical at Bramall Lane ahead of loan

Sheffield United are closing in on the addition of Souttar and look set to win the race ahead of the likes of Stoke City.

The Blades are back in the Championship this season and they will be hoping Chris Wilder can once again deliver promotion to Bramall Lane and see a return to Premier League football immediately after their relegation.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Leicester City won the second tier last season. Enzo Maresca’s side were the strongest in the division, but come the end of the campaign there wasn’t that much in it. Steve Cooper is now the man in charge of the Foxes and he is still shaping his side ready for top flight battle.

Souttar, 25, only played three Championship games for the Foxes last season.

He is not in their plans going forward this year and as a result several clubs have registered interest. Stoke City were joined by Sheffield United earlier this summer in eyeing a move.

However, it is now the Blades who appear to have won the race. Souttar is set for his medical at the club today ahead of a season long loan at Sheffield United.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

In need of minutes

The Scottish-born Australian international is in dire need of game time this season. He spent the vast majority of last season as an unused substitute or even failing to make the squad on several occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Potters defender could have returned to his old club this summer, but it appears Wilder’s Blades were able to meet Leicester City’s demands and the challenge of competing at the top end of the division will be a useful one for the defender to have.

Image courtesy of: Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS.

He has played over 60 second tier games in his career, and has a handful of outings in the Premier League and the Foxes will be hoping this season gives him the chance to get back up to speed before assessing his future next summer.

Looking ahead

Sheffield United will want to be in contention for a top six spot this season. Wilder’s side haven’t had as proactive a summer window as some of their rivals, however their squad is still strong enough to compete at this level.

Stoke City ended the season well last season, but for large parts of it they were poor and Steve Schumacher will be keen to have his side well away from the drop zone this time around.

The league gets underway this week. Sheffield United play on Friday night against Preston North End, whilst Stoke City start their campaign with a home clash against Coventry City.