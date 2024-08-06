Sheffield United, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers in race for PL man

Sheffield United are hoping to win the race for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper, Rushworth this summer.

The Blades are eyeing a new goalkeeper this season as it appears more and more unlikely that a deal for Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper will be a possibility this year.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

All three Championship clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old who is set to be loaned back out to the Championship this season following a spell at Swansea City last year.

Nixon reports that after Brighton blocked a move from Ipswich Town for Rushworth, it now seems like Sheffield United are in the driving seat as their financial muscle may be enough to see them get this one over the line ahead of the likes of Rovers and the Swans.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A solid option

Rushworth has experience in League Two, League One and the Championship now and it seems he is set to have a second year in the second tier this season.

Swansea City were said to be keen on a reunion with their former number one. However, Nixon claims they are unlikely to beat Sheffield United in this race as Wilder’s side desperately need a keeper after pursuing Cooper from Argyle.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Brighton don’t want to sell their shot stopper, but they once again don’t seem to have any plans for him to play a part in their first team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is still 23 and he does still have another three years left on his deal. It will be hopped for Rushworth that another strong season in the Championship could lead him to earn his opportunity to be involved with the first team on the south coast.

Starting strong

The Championship campaign starts this week and Sheffield United will be hoping to get this deal over the line as soon as possible.

Chris Wilder’s side were relegated last season and they will be hoping to compete in and around the top six this year, however they still have work to do in the transfer window if they are to be serious top two contenders.

Swansea City will be aiming to climb into the top half of the second tier in their first full season under Luke Williams, and Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to avoid relegation this year under John Eustace after they had a tough season last time around.

Sheffield United kick start their season with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Friday night. Swansea City are gearing up for a trip north to face Middlesbrough, whilst Blackburn Rovers will look to start strong at home against the newly-promoted Derby County.