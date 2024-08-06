QPR make competitive offer for Premier League winger

QPR have made a competitive offer for Crystal Palace man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and could outbid Sheffield United , as per Alan Nixon

QPR are looking to fend off heavy interest elsewhere in the Championship and win the race for the in-demand Crystal Palace man, Rak-Sakyi.

Marti Cifuentes is heading into his first full season at the helm at Loftus Road and he will be hoping to send his side in the right direction this season.

The summer window has been a busy one, but one long-lasting saga has been that of Rak-Sakyi.

The Palace winger has been linked with several different clubs over the past couple of months and now it seems a conclusion is finally on the brink of being reached.

Hull City were said to be trying hard to complete a deal for the youngster over the weekend, and top flight European clubs Lyon and Anderlecht were also said to have an interest.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers were another two second tier clubs eyeing a move, and Southampton in the Premier League wanted to strike a permanent deal.

Now, Nixon reports it is QPR that have submitted a serious bid for the winger. It is claimed Rak-Sakyi is definitely heading on loan to the Championship and Sheffield United are also preparing an offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is Rangers that may outbid the Blades as Chris Wilder’s side will struggle to meet the loan fee demands due to their ongoing takeover talks.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A dangerous talent

Rak-Sakyi needs to play consistent football in the second tier this season.

He stayed at Selhurst Park last year and only played eight first team games, failing to contribute to a single goal.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He managed five goal contributions in three U21 appearances, but a hamstring injury stopped him from showcasing his talents in the Premier League.

He has shown what he can do in League One. During his time at Charlton Athletic he managed an impressive 15 goals and eight assists in 43 League One outings.

But, making the step up won’t be easy, especially after spending the majority of last season sidelined through injury.

It will be interesting to see where he does end up this season, and how he copes with the demands of the second tier.

The season ahead

QPR will be hoping to improve on their 18th-place finish last time around. Cifuentes’ side definitely can achieve that, but whether they can break into the top half remains to be seen.

Sheffield United will be hoping to be in and around the top six this season with their sights ultimately set on promotion as early as possible. However, they must ensure they build a solid foundation to avoid immediately being relegated once again.

QPR begin their season with a home clash against West Brom this Saturday, whilst the Blades face Preston North End away from home on Friday night.