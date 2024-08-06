qpr, 3 left-backs QPR must consider amid West Brom&#8217;s hijack move for Italian ace

3 left-backs QPR must consider amid West Brom’s hijack move for Italian ace

6 August 2024
2 minute read

QPR looked to be on course to sign Juventus left-back Gianluca Frabotta, but the Italian is set to head elsewhere.

QPR are in the market for a new left-back this summer as it looks as though Kenneth Paal is set to move on from the club.

Watford have been linked with the Suriname international, whose deal is up at the end of this season. It means Marti Cifuentes needs a replacement, and Gianluca Frabotta looked to be the man for the job.

Image courtesy of: MASSIMO PINCA/REUTERS.

However, new reports have said he is instead set to join Championship rivals West Brom, who are in the market to replace new Ipswich Town man Conor Townsend.

As such, QPR must turn their attention to other options on the market. Here, we put forward three left-backs they must target soon…

Owen Beck – Liverpool

After a fruitful season in Scotland with Dundee, Welsh left-back Beck has impressed in pre-season with Liverpool this summer. However, it still seems highly likely that he’ll spend the new campaign away from Anfield.

The EFL seems like a likely destination, and QPR should be among those keen.

Perhaps in an ideal world, he would be more proven at a higher level. But, he’s come along well this summer and could be ready for Championship football, so a loan deal could be a reasonable option for Cifuentes and co.

Other clubs will be keen on Beck though, so there may be competition for a deal.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Thomas Ouwejan – Free agent

If QPR want to turn to the free transfer market, Dutchman Thomas Ouwejan will be the best option.

The 27-year-old can play as a full-back or wing-back, offering real creativity from both spots. He moved on from FC Schalke earlier this summer and should earn a decent move having notched five goals and 16 assists in 77 games for the 2. Bundesliga club.

Ouwejan has good pedigree having played in Germany and Holland and the technical ability he possesses is backed up by his previous time as a central midfielder. He could be a great capture for QPR on a free transfer.

qpr, 3 left-backs QPR must consider amid West Brom&#8217;s hijack move for Italian ace

Gideon Mensah – AJ Auxerre

Last but not least is Ghanaian international international Gideon Mensah, who could be an intriguing option for the Championship club as he enters the last year of his contract with Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

His situation means he may not be a cheap option, especially in comparison to Beck, Ouwejan and even Frabotta. However, with a move, QPR would be getting a Ghana regular who is coming into his prime and proven in the top-tier of French football.

Mensah has played at a good level in Austria, Belgium, Portugal and France over the years so could be tempted by the chance to test himself in a league as competitive as the Championship.

QPR would have to part ways with a decent fee to sign him though, so other options may be preferred.

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
