Recent Sheffield United trialist joins new club following QPR exit

Portsmouth have swooped to land the player on a free transfer after their promotion from League One as they prepare for life in the Championship. They have handed the midfielder a one-year deal and hold an option to extend his stay at Fratton Park by a further 12 months on top of that.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Dozzell, 25, cut ties with QPR at the end of last season after they decided against keeping hold of him and his deal officially expired in late June. He has been on trial at Sheffield United recently, as per The Star, but has now joined a new club instead.

His new boss John Mousinho has told their website: “Andre brings plenty of Championship experience, having spent the majority of his career at this level.

“He’s chosen to come here over other options and is someone who has a real ambition to succeed at this club. Andre is a very technical midfielder and has the athleticism to get around the pitch and compete, so we’re delighted to welcome him to Pompey.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Dozzell will give Portsmouth more competition and depth in their midfield department.

The ex-England youth international rose up through the academy at Ipswich Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He was a regular for the Tractor Boys at various different youth levels before going on to make 93 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

QPR then snapped him up in 2021 and he played 98 times for the London outfit altogether, finding the net on two occasions.

Dozzell slipped out of favour under Marti Cifuentes last term and was shipped out on loan to Birmingham City in January.

He featured for the Blues on 10 occasions but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League One.

What now for Portsmouth new boy?

Portsmouth is a good move for Dozzell and his switch there means he will be staying in the second tier.

He is a risk-free addition for Mousinho’s side on a free transfer and they haven’t had to pay a fee for him which is a boost.

They head to Elland Road this weekend for their first game of the new season against Leeds United.

The Hampshire outfit won the third tier title last term and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United. They have been busy on the transfer front since then, bringing in the likes of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Sam Silvera, among others.