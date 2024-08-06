Manchester City midfielder in advanced talks over EFL loan switch

Peterborough United are looking to lure the Premier League man to London Road this summer as they prepare for another year in League One. They were beaten in the play-offs last season at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Susoho, 19, has been away with Manchester City’s first-team for their recent pre-season tour of America. He has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since 2017.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, the Posh are said to be ‘well placed’ as they aim to secure his signature on a temporary basis. Darren Ferguson’s side will be aiming for promotion to the Championship once again in the next campaign and face a home clash against relegated Huddersfield Town on the opening day this weekend.

Peterborough United in loan move talks

Susoho would be an exciting addition for Peterborough United if they were able to get him.

He would give them another option to pick from in midfield and should add more quality into that department considering he would be arriving from a top flight team.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The teenager, who has represented both England and Spain at international youth levels in the past, started out at Club Atlètic del Vallès.

La Liga side Espanyol snapped him up in 2013 and he spent four years there before Manchester City came calling.

He was handed his first professional contract by Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022 and has played once for their first-team in a Champions League clash away at Red Star Belgrade last year.

Susoho has made 18 competitive appearances for City’s Under-21’s side and has chipped in with two goals.

What next for Peterborough United target?

The player has never been loaned out before and would benefit from getting out of his comfort zone.

Peterborough United could be the perfect home for him as they aim to go up.

Ferguson’s side have had a couple of play-off disappointments over recent times and have had to re-build this summer.

Susoho would give them something different in the middle of the park and more competition and depth.

Peterborough United have delved into the market to land Rio Adebisi, Chris Conn-Clarke, Jack Sparkes, Cian Hayes, Abraham Odoh, Oscar Wallin, George Nevett, Sam Curtis and James Dornelly to boost their squad.

Following their match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, they have a Carabao Cup away trip to Oxford United next Tuesday.