Norwich City man no longer prioritised by Italian outfit

Norwich City are set for another season in the Championship this year.

The Canaries finished inside the top six last time around, but fell short against a strong Leeds United team.

Their play-off semi final defeat against the Whites led to the dismissal of David Wagner and he has since been replaced by Danish boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

Idah, 23, has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road all summer.

He spent last season on loan at Celtic and the Scottish club have been keen to get him back permanently this summer.

However, they have faced some competition from abroad. But, the latest update claims whilst Hellas Verona haven’t squashed their interest in Idah altogether, he is no longer a priority for them and that could open the door for Celtic.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Delaying the inevitable

The 23-year-old striker seems almost guaranteed to leave Norwich City this summer and if that is to be the case then the sooner the better for the Championship club.

ADVERTISEMENT

They must ensure they get the best deal possible for their man, but the sooner he is sold, the sooner they can get to reinvesting and reinforcing other areas of their squad.

The Republic of Ireland international played 19 times for Celtic across all competitions last season, scoring nine and assisting two.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Before moving north of the border, he made 28 second tier appearances for the Canaries and scored six, assisting one.

Last season was his best year yet in senior football, but it seems Norwich City face a tough and unlikely battle to keep him around this month.

The season ahead

Norwich City will be hoping to replicate their top six finish this season.

Thorup is about to experience English football in the dugout for the first time and it will be interesting to see if his style and methods overlap well with the demands of the second tier.

Norwich City do still have until the end of the month to bring in new additions, and they may need to with a couple of their bigger names linked with moves away.

However, this week full focus will be on ensuring they get off to a winning start in an attempt to take some important momentum into what is a busy and challenging campaign.

Thorup’s first competitive game at the helm of the club will come later this week. His side travel away to face Oxford United who are new to the division following their play-off success in League One last May.