3 midfielders Millwall should consider amid West Brom transfer talks

Millwall are keen on striking a reunion with former loan star Jason Molumby, according to reporter Daniel Marsh

Millwall are preparing for their eighth consecutive Championship campaign this summer following their League One play-off success back in the 2016/17 season.

A surprise package since their promotion seven years ago, the Lions have often found themselves in the top half of the table come May and supporters will be expecting a similar outcome again this term after their strong finish under Neil Harris.

Image courtesy of JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The arrival of prolific lower league goal scorer Macauley Longstaff is an exciting one, whilst Japhet Tanganga returning on a permanent deal is an excellent piece of business.

Lukas Jensen and Liam Roberts have also been recruited to strengthen the goalkeepers’ union, and reporter Daniel Marsh has now claimed that Millwall are keen on striking a deal for West Brom midfielder Molumby.

The 25-year-old has previously spent time on loan at the Den and has just a year left on his deal with the Baggies.

Should Harris’ side fail to reach an agreement for the Irishman, however, we have put forward three alternative midfielders from previously explored European markets that the Lions would be wise to consider…

Kristian Arnstad – RSC Anderlecht

Starting off with an option from the Jupiler Pro League, 20-year-old Arnstad has a similar profile to Molumby and boasts plenty of room for development despite having a lower market value according to Transfermarkt.

Captain of Norway U21s, the youngster is also in the final year of his contract and the promise of regular playing time may tempt him to depart Anderlecht this summer.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Able to play in both holding and attacking roles, the midfielder has featured 68 times for the Purple & White since his debut in 2020. Mainly used off the bench, he is reaching a stage where frequent starts could greatly benefit his growth.

Perhaps a left-field option, though Millwall ought to ponder his availability.

Finn Ole Becker – TSG Hoffenheim

Our next suggestion is Bundesliga ace Becker, Hoffenheim’s 24-year-old midfielder. The German talent is into the final two years of his contract and is similarly able to occupy all central midfield roles.

Signed as a free agent from St. Pauli in 2022, the former Germany U21 international has made 37 appearances over the previous two campaigns. With a far less instrumental role than he had for his former suitors, he might be keen on a switch to the English capital.

Millwall could offer him the platform to become a key player in the Championship, and Harris’ men may well reap the benefits if they consider Becker as an alternative target.

Johan Hove – FC Groningen

Capping off our list with an option from the Eredivisie, Hove is likely the most affordable candidate we have put forward.

The 23-year-old, of course, shares similarities with Molumby, Arnstad and Becker. Comfortable in each midfield slot, still at a great age for development and also into the final two years of his current contract.

Signed by Groningen from Stromsgodset last year, the Norwegian has been a regular feature for the Dutch side having racked up 56 appearances so far. Pulling the strings from the middle of the park, he has registered seven goals and eight assists.

A consistent asset with plenty of room to grow, Millwall could do far worse than considering a move for Hove this summer.