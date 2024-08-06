Middlesbrough leading the way for striker signing despite Hull City bid

Middlesbrough are hoping to win the race for Bristol City’s striker after the transfer race became more competitive earlier this week.

Michael Carrick’s Boro were the first side to make a concrete move for Conway and since then there have been a few other second tier clubs to have registered interest, or made their own move.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Conway, 22, had a bright season last time out.

He managed ten goals and one assist in 39 Championship appearances for Liam Manning’s Robins.

The England-born Scottish striker managed 12 goal contributions in the 2022/23 second tier season and his now consistent supply of goals have seen several sides eye a swoop for him this summer.

Middlesbrough were first, Burnley were considering a potential swap deal, Stoke City had also explored the possibility of striking a deal and Hull City were claimed to have made a bid earlier this week, whilst an unknown fifth Championship club were also involved.

However, the latest update from Walker suggests that despite the Tigers’ more recent bid, it is still Boro who are frontrunners in the race to add Conway to their ranks this summer.

As reported earlier, Hull have made £5m bid for #BristolCity’s Tommy Conway. It is currently being considered by club.



He is already subject of bid from Middlesbrough, with Burnley & multiple other Champ clubs interested. Boro are front runners to sign him. #MFC #BFC #HCAFC — Ron Walker (@ronnabe) August 5, 2024

A solid option

The young striker still has plenty of room to grow and time is on his side.

He only has two full seasons of Championship football under his belt and he has impressed across the pair.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

His contract at Ashton Gate is set to expire next summer and therefore a deal seems very likely to happen before the end of this month as Bristol City won’t want to risk losing him for nothing.

Boro are in need of another striking option and Conway could provide that for them, however Hull City cannot be ruled out of the race given they are also in need of attacking reinforcements following sales this summer.

The season ahead

Middlesbrough will be hoping to climb into the top six and Conway could be the deal they need to complete to put them in the best position possible to do so.

Hull City narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and given their summer widow so far it appears difficult for Tim Walter to improve on what Liam Rosenior did last time around.

Bristol City finished inside the top half last season and will be hoping to close the gap to the top six this year, however losing Conway may hinder their chances of doing so and their fate could rest with how well they replace him this month.

The Championship season gets underway this weekend.

Middlesbrough host Swansea City on Saturday, and elsewhere Hull City host Conway’s Bristol City and it will be interesting to see if he features or maybe even scores against the club that want to sign him this summer.