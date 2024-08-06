Update emerges regarding Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Hull City man

Middlesbrough are interested in bringing the defender back to the Riverside Stadium this summer. However, nothing has materialised as of yet ahead of the start of the new season this weekend.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Giles, 24, saw his move to Hull City made permanent in June following his loan spell from Luton Town during the second-half of last season. He penned a three-year deal with the East Yorkshire outfit but it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around beyond the deadline later this month amid links to Michael Carrick’s side.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, The Northern Echo report Boro’s offer remains ‘on the table’ but the club’s hierarchy are ‘increasingly’ starting to look at other targets in his position. They will not be drawn into a ‘bidding war’.

Middlesbrough transfer pursuit latest

Giles would be ideal for Middlesbrough as he knows the club and Carrick already. He had an impressive loan spell with them before signing for Luton Town.

However, his time at Kenilworth Road didn’t really go to plan in the end, hence why he was allowed to leave for Hull City this past winter. He linked up with the Tigers on an initial temporary basis and made 17 appearances in all competitions as they finished one place above Boro in the table in 7th.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Tim Walter’s side aren’t really in a position to sell Giles just yet due to the lack of depth in their squad. They have already cashed in on Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene, Ozan Tufan, Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop over recent times and can’t leave themselves even shorter.

Giles is a proven performer at second tier level and needs to lay down some roots somewhere after his various loan spells in the past.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Wolves and played only once for their first-team. The Telford-born man had stints away from the Midlands outfit at AFC Telford United, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers to gain experience.

Middlesbrough came calling in 2022 and he played 48 games during his time there as they finished in 4th position. They were beaten in the play-offs at the semi-finals stage by Coventry City though.

What next for Hull City man?

This transfer saga could go down to the wire.

It would be a surprise to see Hull City let him leave, especially seen as he has only joined them this summer full-time.

Middlesbrough are weighing up other players now though which suggests they may well be turning their attention elsewhere.