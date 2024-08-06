Player released by Shrewsbury Town attracting Championship, League One interest

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One last season. The Salop were just four points above the relegation zone come the end of the season and without their number one between the sticks, it could’ve been League Two for them this season.

Marosi, 30, played 43 League One games for Shrewsbury Town last time out.

He managed to keep ten clean sheets in a struggling side and has now managed double figure clean sheet tally’s for three seasons in a row in the third tier.

Marosi departed the club though at the end of the season and is now a free agent.

Earlier this summer he was reportedly eyed by Hibernian, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United as they all looked to bolster their options in goal.

Now, Football Insider claim there are several League One clubs hoping to strike a deal for Marosi with a few second tier sides also keeping tabs over a potential deal that would see him become second choice in the Championship.

One of the best

Marosi has proven himself as a tidy goalkeeper in League One.

He has made 220 third tier outings across his career and has even been a starter in the Championship at times, making 20 appearances in the second tier.

At 30-year-old, he is a veteran of the game, but last season proved he can still perform at a high level and start the vast majority of games over the course of a season.

Whilst the interested clubs remain unnamed in the latest update, it will be interesting to see which sides make the first moves in their pursuit of Marosi this summer.

Making the right switch

The Slovakian goalkeeper has a decision to make this summer.

Does he stay in League One where he may well be a regular starter for whichever club opts to sign him. Or, does he make the step up to the Championship again and accept being a second choice shot stopper for the sake of being involved at a higher level.

He definitely still has the ability to be playing consistently and given his age there is no saying how long that will be the case, so it may make more sense for him to go somewhere he is guaranteed the most minutes for now.

The season gets underway this week and the earlier Marosi can secure a new club the better as he may need sometime to settle in and get back up to speed if he is to be chucked in at the deep end.

The window slams shut at the end of this month, but Marosi as a free agent doesn’t need to sign for a club before the traditional deadline.