Leeds United reject £23m Premier League bid for 20-year-old

Leeds United rejected a £23m bid for Wilfried Gnonto from Everton earlier this summer window, as per Leeds Live

Leeds United will be hoping to not lose anymore of their big names this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last season and as a result have been forced to see several first team talents depart Elland Road this summer.

Crysencio Summerville is the latest name to have left. He joined West Ham United over the weekend after a period of drawn out transfer talk.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Gnonto, 20, has also been linked with a move elsewhere this summer. The links came as no surprise as the same happened last summer, but the Italian stayed at the club in hope of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Now, Everton have had long-standing interest in him, but a report last week claimed if a deal was to be done it would be later on in the window and he would likely start the season as a Leeds United player.

It was claimed that the Toffees could make their move following the sale of Amadou Onana and it seems that may have been the case,

Now, Leeds Live are reporting that the Whites have indeed rejected a £23m bid earlier this window for Gntono and now Summerville has gone the space is there for the Italian to be the main man this season.

Getting him firing

The 20-year-old joined Leeds United whilst they were still in the Premier League and he contributed to six goals in 24 top flight appearances.

Last season, in the second tier, he managed 11 goals and assists in 39 league outings.

Image courtesy of: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS.

This season he could be in line to start the majority of games in replace of Summerville and the latest report claims Leeds United are now under no pressure to sell anyone else and therefore they could once again keep Gnonto at the club despite large Premier League interest.

Aiming for the top

Farke’s side know the pressure is on them this season.

They will be aiming for a spot inside the league’s top two, however given the summer they have had it remains to be seen how their squad will settle heading into the new campaign.

A few weeks still remain of the summer transfer window and Leeds United may yet make further additions to their squad. However, they can’t really afford for another big name to leave them before this month’s deadline day.

They were hindered by a slow start last season and it will be hoped this time around they pick up points early doors to avoid playing catch-up.

Their first game of the season is a home clash against Portsmouth this Saturday.