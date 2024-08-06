Daniel Farke must trust Leeds United starlet with starting XI spot vs Portsmouth: Fan column

Leeds United will be a team in transition next season and young starlet Mateo Joseph must be the man leading those changes from the front.

Leeds United will be reeling from the loss of last season’s key man and star performer Crysencio Summerville. The young Dutch flyer has been snapped up by Premier League side West Ham United for a fee upwards of a reported £25m.

The Whites have never been scared of flooding promising youngsters; that could be seen across last season with the emergence of Archie Gray.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Now, another young star is beginning to shine at Elland Road – 20-year-old striker Mateo Joseph.

Joseph shining brightly

Before continuing, I have an apology to make. I honestly did not think that Joseph should be pushed up the pecking order for Leeds United. I went as far as to write that he shouldn’t be considered as a starter for the West Yorkshire club.

The Elland Road faithful who might have read that will rightly be shaking their heads. After showing glimpses of promise in several cameo roles last season, Joseph has been burning brightly during the Whites’ pre-season campaign.

A brace against Hannover in a behind-closed-doors friendly showcased the finishing prowess that Joseph possesses. Another followed in a similar friendly against Schalke, this time a diving header.

On Saturday, against a very capable Valencia outfit, Joseph netted the best of his four pre-season goals. Receiving the ball in the Spanish side’s area, the Leeds United man pirouetted, dragged the ball from out of his feet, and stroked it into the bottom right corner.

Bamford, Piroe questions answered

Joseph’s displays have definitely caught the eye of Leeds United fans. This is especially so with the start of the Championship season now just a matter of days away. Four goals against European opposition is something that should not be sniffed at.

The youngster was signed from Espanyol’s U19s for around £900,000 in January 2022. He laid down markers in United’s U21s, scoring 17 goals and registering two assists in 28 youth appearances. He then signed a new deal at Elland Road in January this year.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Joel Piroe scored on the mini-tour of Germany, proving he too could continue his goalscoring exploits from last season. The 25-year-old Dutchman scored 13 times and notched three assists for Leeds last time out.

Patrick Bamford has only played a bit part in the Whites’ friendlies and has not found the back of the net. It has yet again been the case that the popular striker has suffered injury heartache that has blighted his preparation.

The way Joseph continues to burn brightly really does answer the Bamford, Piroe questions that have been floating around. For Leeds United, there is only one answer. Mateo Joseph should be leading the line this Saturday when they take on Portsmouth.