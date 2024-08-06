Leeds United must prioritise other transfers amid link with unneeded Liverpool loan: Opinion

Leeds United have lost star men Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray. Other players such as Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Ian Poveda have also left Elland Road.

As such, new players continue to be linked with moves to the Yorkshire giants. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey reports that the Whites have ‘expressed interest’ in signing 19-year-old Liverpool starlet Bobby Clark on a temporary basis.

More on Clark

Clark is the son of Newcastle United legend Lee Clark. He started out his journey in football at the Magpies before Liverpool snapped him up for their academy for a reported £1.5m fee in August 2021.

The youngster has moved up through the youth ranks at the Merseyside club, registering over 70 appearances at youth level for the Reds. These appearances have seen him score 17 times and provide 13 assists, an impressive return for Clark.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp highly regarded him and introduced him into the senior squad. In total, he has made 17 appearances for Liverpool, including six cameo appearances in the Premier League as a substitute.

Leeds United might want him, but Liverpool are in no rush to sell. Clark signed a new long-term deal until 2028 in late December last year. The Reds have also rejected a £6m bid for him from Red Bull Salzburg.

Does Clark answer any questions?

Bobby Clark is a very good, well-regarded young midfielder at Liverpool. Salzburg have made a £6m offer for the Reds, which emphasises belief in his abilities, while reports elsewhere are saying that the Merseyside outfit see him as a £12m+ player and they are in no rush to sell.

Despite the talent he would bring to the ranks, it might be hard to see just where Clark fits in at Leeds United. Depth-wise, the Whites are pretty well-stocked in midfield. Their first-choice pairing is likely to be Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu; behind them being Joe Rothwell and Charlie Crew.

Liverpool are not the type of outfit to consider loaning out a player such as Clark only for him to get little exposure. The Reds will want to send him somewhere he will get as much game time as possible.

That seems unlikely for him at Leeds United. As such, with additions needed in other areas, the Whites are better off looking to strengthen other parts of their squad if they are to make moves in the loan market.

Reinforcements at the heart of defence and out on the wings are a must. Moving for loan players there could make for wiser use of the loan slots, with game time for Clarke potentially limited.