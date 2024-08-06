Leeds United want to sign Crysencio Summerville replacement in deal worth less than £10m

Leeds United are in the market for a new star winger after cashing in on Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch star finished the 2023/24 campaign as the Championship’s Player of the Season. So, as the Whites fell short of an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, many predicted that he would be moving on from Elland Road.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

After countless rumours, Summerville’s exit has now materialised, joining West Ham.

It means attentions at Elland Road have turned to replacing him, with Norwich City standout Jonathan Rowe targeted by Leeds United. Reports of a move worth £7m emerged earlier this week, and fresh claims have now emerged on the matter.

Speaking to Leeds United News, reporter Graeme Bailey has claimed that the Yorkshire giants are hopeful of striking a deal worth under £10m overall to bring Rowe through the doors at Elland Road. In addition, Championship rivals Norwich are receptive to a possible sale. He said:

“Leeds are talking to Norwich about Rowe, came up in Sara talks. I’m told they want him for less than £10m overall and it seems they [Norwich] are willing to let him go.”

A steal for Leeds United

Rowe is a player with the best years of his career ahead of him, so many feel he is an ambitious target for Leeds United given that they’re in the same league as Norwich City.

If a move away from Carrow Road awaits, many would expect the 21-year-old to switch to a higher level.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

However, the Whites look to be targeting an ambitious deal, and their hope that a deal could be done for less than £10m will excite fans. That would be a steal for an England U21 international who notched 13 goals and four assists in 38 games last season, with injury stunting his momentum somewhat.

With that hamstring problem behind him, the 2024/25 campaign could be a big one for Rowe, and Leeds United will be hoping he enjoys it in their colours.

Why could Rowe move on the cheap?

A deal at less than £10m would be a great one for Leeds United to strike.

However, looking at Rowe’s situation at Norwich City, there is perhaps a reason a transfer could be fairly shrewd, and why the Canaries are open to letting go of another key asset.

Rowe sees his contract expire at the end of next season, and while there is reported to be a 12-month extension option, his value could only decrease from here on out.

As such, this could be their last chance to cash in on the academy graduate. Holding onto him in the hope he signs a new deal is a risk, as another strong campaign may well see top clubs queue for his signature.

In the event that happens, Rowe’s head may be turned and tying him down to a new deal could be tough. It means cashing in now removes the risk, even if it means selling him to a Championship rival in Leeds United.