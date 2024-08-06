Bundesliga club hold firm stance as Leeds United eye 18-year-old star

Leeds United are among the clubs keen on Freiburg youngster Bruno Ogbus but the German side are unwilling to sell, as per Florian Plettenberg

Leeds United are looking to go one further in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign after coming up just short last time around.

Ipswich Town pipped Daniel Farke’s side to 2nd before Southampton defeated them at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final. It was a heartbreaking end to a largely positive season, but the Whites will be fired up and ready to go again.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Much of the focus this summer has been on departures after missing out on promotion. Key men Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are among those to have been sold.

However, Leeds United have had eyes on new additions too, and a fresh name has cropped up on their radar.

Writing on X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed the Championship club are among those keen on Freiburg teenager Bruno Ogbus. The Whites are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old defender alongside Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Freiburg are determined to hold onto Ogbus though, and he is not for sale.

🔴⚫️ Understand that Leeds and Forest are also interested in Freiburg’s top talent Bruno #Ogbus✔️



Both clubs are monitoring the 18y/o defender.



But: Ogbus is not for sale, as Freiburg want to keep him.@_dennisbayer | @SkySportDE 🇨🇭 https://t.co/TY8zclIXPZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 6, 2024

Ogbus, formerly of the GC Zurich academy, is yet to make his senior breakthrough, but he is tipped for a bright future and has drawn high profile interest with AC Milan among those also keen.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

One for the future

Leeds United may well be prioritising first-team signings in their bid to return to the Premier League.

However, the Whites have found great joy in bringing upcoming prospects to Elland Road over recent years and will certainly look to do so again going forward. They’re renowned for their development of youngsters, turning them into future first-team stars worth far more than they were signed for.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ogbus would very much be a developmental addition, or so you’d think given that his senior debut is yet to come. Given the clear pathway to the first-team for youngsters though, it might not be long before he made that step.

Nevertheless, Freiburg are keen to retain his services, and there would be tough competition to beat to a deal even if Ogbus was allowed to make a move.

Priorities for the coming weeks

Leeds United have work to do before the window slams shut on August 30th. That is something manager Daniel Farke and the club hierarchy around him will be more than aware of.

Further depth will be sought at the heart of defence while another option in midfield wouldn’t go amiss. Another winger is required to replace the departed Summerville, and that will likely be the priority for the Whites over the rest of the month.

Whilst doing that, there will be a desire to keep departures to a premium.

The club can’t give themselves too much work to do in the time that remains, and if exits are sanctioned, it would be wise to have other options in mind as replacements.