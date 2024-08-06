Update regarding Hull City’s pursuit of Wigan Athletic ace shared by reporter

Hull City ‘still want’ Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes this summer, according to HullLive reporter Barry Cooper.

Hull City are keen on luring the Wigan Athletic centre-back to East Yorkshire in this transfer window. They are yet to agree a fee for him though.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The Tigers are preparing for the start of the new Championship season under new boss Tim Walter and have been patient with their recruitment. They have signed Ryan Giles, Cody Drameh and Marvin Mehlem so far to bolster their ranks and are in need of reinforcements.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 1904 Club podcast on YouTube, journalist Cooper has shared this update on their pursuit of Hughes: “Charlie Hughes at Wigan Athletic is a player who Hull City want. I think they have put in two or three bids so far and they still want him.

“Negotiations with Wigan continue. I think the player is keen to come. As of yet, they haven’t quite struck that deal with Wigan in terms of value and payment terms so hopefully that is something they can get over the line.”

Hughes, 20, is under contract at Wigan Athletic until June 2028 so they are under no pressure to sell him and can wait for the right price.

He has been a key player for the North West outfit over the past couple of seasons and they won’t want to lose him.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Hull City could see Hughes as a replacement for Jacob Greaves, who has left for Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

The youngster would be ideal for Tim Walter’s side as he has potential and can play on the left side of the centre-back pairing.

The Tigers would be able to offer him regular game time and have a proven track record of developing players having sold on Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, Jarrod Bowen and Keane Lewis-Potter in the past, and Jaden Philogene and Greaves more recently.

Hughes joined the Latics in 2017 and has since become one of their most prized assets.

The England youth international has made 75 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored five goals. He has also been on the books at Liverpool and Manchester City in the past.

What next for Wigan Athletic man?

Hull City are yet to meet Wigan Athletic’s valuation and will need to fork out more money if they are to get him.

The Tigers start the new Championship season with a home clash against Bristol City this weekend.