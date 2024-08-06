Hull City snap up free agent youngster after Brentford exit

Hull City have signed youngster Brandon Annous following his exit from Brentford, as announced by their official club website

Hull City have snapped up the midfielder on an initial one-year contract ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that. He has recently been on trial with the Championship side and has done enough to land himself a permanent transfer to East Yorkshire.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

Annous, 18, cut ties Brentford at the end of last season after they made the decision to let him leave. His deal with the Premier League side officially expired in late June and he has found himself a new home now in the Football League.

The Tigers’ Lead Professional Development Phase Coach Conor Sellars, formerly of Bradford City, has told the club website: “Brandon is someone who came in from Brentford. We agreed to take him in on trial at the start of the season and he impressed during training and in games through his ability on the ball – this is something we liked – and the way we carried it; he’s a really good mover and he can change direction quickly.

“He was really happy when we offered him a deal and that just shows you how much he wants to be here and be a player, so it’s nice to have him.”

Hull City land new face

Annous will initially link up with Hull City’s development squad. He will be eager to show what he can do as he looks to potentially break into the first-team in the future.

He started his career at Arsenal and joined the top flight outfit at the age of 10. He spent four years with the Gunners before leaving when he was 14.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The teenager then had stints at both MK Dons and Aldershot Town before Brentford came calling last year.

He was a regular for the Bees’ Under-18’s last term but wasn’t offered an extension in the end.

Hull City have since taken a look at him and took him over to Turkey for their Under-21’s pre-season matches. He featured for their academy side in friendlies against Fenerbahce and North Ferriby.

Annous has now linked up with the Tigers full-time and is a name to keep an eye out for down the line. He has told their website: “I am delighted to join and get the deal over the line. It is a huge honour to sign a professional contract. There have been a lot of ups and downs on my journey so to have a professional contract and able to call myself a professional footballer is incredible.”

What next for Hull City

Hull City face Bristol City on the opening day this weekend.

In the meantime, they will be looking to sign some more players.