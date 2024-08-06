Club drops out of Hull City, Middlesbrough, Burnley battle for £5m star

Hull City, Middlesbrough and Burnley are among the sides bidding to sign striker Conway from Championship rivals Bristol City before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Scottish international is free to move on from Ashton Gate this summer having turned down the chance to sign a new contract. The Robins want to cash in on one of their prized assets while they can to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing in 2025.



Also among the clubs keen on Conway are Scottish giants Rangers. The Ibrox outfit have dipped into the EFL for wantaway stars before and as a Tartan Army international, he’d likely be a popular signing.

However, according to Football Insider, Conway is unlikely to be heading to Rangers.

They report that with Hull City making a £5m bid, Middlesbrough pushing to bring him in and Burnley also on his trail, the Glasgow outfit are bowing out of the chase. The asking price is too steep, so they’ll be looking elsewhere in their bid to bring in a new striker this month.

One bites the dust

Rangers dropping out of the pursuit for Bristol City star Conway certainly doesn’t make it easy for those keen to strike a deal, but it’s one less side to compete with for his signature.

Hull City and Middlesbrough look to be pushing especially hard to get a deal over the line, while Burnley keep an eye on matters. Stoke City have also been mentioned as an interested party.



It remains to be seen just where Conway goes, but a change of scenery seems to be around the corner.

A move to Scotland will not be on the cards though, not with Rangers at least. The asking price has proven too dear for them, so they’ll have to turn elsewhere in their bid to add a new talisman to the ranks before August 30th’s 11pm deadline.

The fight for a striker

A host of Championship clubs are in need of a new talisman before the window ends.

Few have a more pressing need for a striker than Hull City, who have only the recalled Oscar Estupinan as a natural option at the top of the pitch with the start of the campaign just a matter of days away.

Middlesbrough are keen to find some strong competition for Emmanuel Latte Lath. He will likely be the main option up top, so that could put Conway off a Riverside move given Michael Carrick almost solely deploys just one striker.

Conway won’t be short of options though, that’s for sure, even with Rangers turning their focus elsewhere.