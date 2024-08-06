Huddersfield Town near forward signing from Championship

Huddersfield Town are closing in on the signing of Joe Taylor from Luton Town as they believe they have reached an agreement, as per Alan Nixon

Huddersfield Town are preparing for life in a new division this week.

The Terriers will be playing in League One this coming season and they will be hoping to make their stay in the third tier a short one.

They finished six points adrift of safety last season and Michael Duff is now the man tasked with getting them back up into the second tier.

Taylor, 21, has had a couple of loan spells elsewhere in the Football League recently.

The young striker is part of Luton Town’s ranks, but last season spent time at both Colchester United and Lincoln City.

In League Two for Colchester United he made 25 appearances, scoring 11 times and assisting another two.

He was then sent to League One with the Imps where he managed ten goals and three assists in 19 third tier outings.

Taylor has appeared likely to go out on loan all summer. The likes of Watford have been linked over the past month, but now it seems Huddersfield Town are the side to have won the race. However, they face a potential wait to get it over the line as Rob Edwards’ side look to add a forward to their own ranks.

A good addition

The 21-year-old managed to make the step up from the fourth to the third tier practically effortlessly last season.

His performances coincided with a strong from of form from Lincoln City where the Imps almost snuck into the play-offs late in the campaign.

Taylor could benefit from a full year at the level though and whilst a case could have been made for testing him in the Championship, it seems Luton Town have decided a move to League One best suits his development.

If the Terriers can get confirmation of this then it could be a very strong signing. His record last season was promising and if he can maintain that in the third tier over a full season then they would be in for a treat.

Looking forward

Huddersfield Town will want to be in promotion contention this season.

The addition of Taylor would help them on their way, but the competition this year in League One is strong and nothing is guaranteed in the way of success.

Luton Town will similarly be hoping to be in the top six race this year. They fell from the Premier League last season, but Edwards’ side are still early days in their journey and they could well be in the mix again.

Huddersfield Town start their season with an outing against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Luton Town face Burnley at home on Monday night.