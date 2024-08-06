‘Reason for optimism’ – Derby County 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Derby County head into the 2024/25 campaign as one of the Championship’s three newly promoted sides after finishing 2nd place last term.

Derby County secured their return to the second tier at the second time of asking, boasting the best defensive record throughout the Football League in doing so.

Led by League One promotion specialist Paul Warne, the Rams overcame a rough period of results to finish their campaign strongly and clinched promotion in style on the final day with an assured 2-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Warne had replaced interim manager Liam Rosenior during the previous campaign, but could only achieve a 7th place finish as Derby missed out on the play-offs. Last season kept his impressive record in tact, however, with the 51-year-old having never failed to win promotion from the third tier when at the helm for a full campaign.

His Championship record is far less desirable, though there is still hope for next season following a series of strong additions this summer. Six new faces have joined the Derby County roster, with time still remaining for the Rams to further bolster their squad before the window slams shut.

With their opening day clash against Blackburn Rovers right around the corner, the time has come to predict just how Derby County will fare in the 2024/25 campaign. One of our writers has their say…

Jacob Hackett

“With the transfer window still far from over, I expect Derby County to continue strengthening their side. Having said that, the additions that they have already made certainly give reason for optimism.

“Kenzo Goudmijn has looked a level above the rest during the Rams’ pre-season schedule, whilst assured veterans such as Ben Osborn and Kayden Jackson provide essential experience at this level alongside an upgrade on quality.

“The return of Ebou Adams on a permanent deal is also a huge boost. The Gambia international played an integral part in Warne’s men winning promotion last term and is a warrior in the middle of the park.

“The loan signing of Jerry Yates is an interesting one, a previously prolific striker with a point to prove at Pride Park, whilst fellow loanee David Ozoh arrived from Crystal Palace with a big reputation and has looked a real gem during his friendly appearances.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

“So, as I said, there is certainly reason for optimism. However, there are a number of key areas still in need of addressing for Derby County which could dictate how their season unfolds.

“Long gone are the days of carelessly throwing money around. This Derby set-up is a completely different outfit to what we knew when they were last in the Championship after David Clowes’ appointment as owner having saved the Rams from administration.

“First and foremost, the aim is survival. I believe the East Midlands outfit have a few positions to figure out before thinking about rising up the table. A new goalkeeper is a necessity, amongst strong links to Jacob Widell-Zetterstrom, whilst a target man, winger, and a left-back/left-wing-back are also important.

“Derby County have a solid base to their squad, albeit not yet complete, and the 12th man cannot be underestimated with their near 30,000 attendances week in, week out.

“Whether Warne is still at the helm come May or not is a different question, though I believe the Rams are more than capable of achieving safety. My prediction is that it will go right down to the wire, with the League One promotion winners retaining their second tier status.”

Prediction: Survival