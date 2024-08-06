Coventry City set €10m asking price as European trio eye key player

Coventry City right-back Milan van Ewijk is a target for Dutch giants PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord, according to a report from ESPN

Coventry City enjoyed a highly productive transfer window this time last season.

The Sky Blues were dealt the blows of losing standout players Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, with the striker and the midfielder going on to impress with Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively.

Image courtesy: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The money from their sales was wisely reinvested and the CBS Arena. A number of statement signings were made, with the swoop for Dutch right-back Milan van Ewijk from Eredivisie side Heerenveen among them.

23-year-old van Ewijk impressed in his maiden season with the Championship club and now, it’s claimed he’s the subject of high profile interest back in his native.

According to ESPN, Coventry City star van Ewijk is being eyed by Eredivisie trio PSV, Ajax and Feyenoord. The former are likely to see Jordan Teze depart, and the Sky Blues ace is being considered as a replacement.

Van Ewijk’s performances on these shores have also prompted interest from the Bundesliga, it is said. However, it remains unknown who his German admirers are with an asking price of around €10m (roughly £8.6m) set, ESPN adds.

The Sky Blues’ position

ESPN’s report doesn’t mention a specific stance Coventry City have taken amid high-profile interest in van Ewijk. However, sales of key men last summer indicate how they could react to the interest.

The Sky Blues have ambitions of their own and the Dutch right-back will help them reach those goals. He’s proven to be a standout at the level and would be a loss if he was to depart.

That said though, at the right price, moves for Gyokeres and Hamer were sanctioned last summer.

As such, if those keen are able to conjure up enough money to prise van Ewijk away from Coventry City, a deal may come to fruition. €10m seems like a fair valuation of a player on the up and with plenty of time left on his contract, but time will tell if the interest is firmed up before the window ends later this month.

The month ahead

Coventry City and their Championship rivals have until 11pm on August 30th to get any final bits of business done. It means there’s ample time for signings, though the season’s return will spread the workload a bit wider.

Having brought in Jack Rudoni, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Oliver Dovin, Luis Binks and Raphael Borges Rodrigues, the Sky Blues might not have much more business to do.

Van Ewijk would need replacing if sold, as would other key assets such as Ben Sheaf.

There may be a hope for another signing or two, but the priority for Coventry City should be fending off interest and retaining the group they have as they look to mount a push for promotion next season.