Charlton Athletic, Barnsley beaten by La Liga club in chase for 22-year-old

Charlton Athletic and Barnsley target Karl Hein is now set to leave Arsenal on loan for Real Valladolid, according to Richard Cawley

Charlton Athletic and Barnsley are both in the market for a new goalkeeper before the window slams shut later this month.

Both have already added new ‘keepers in Will Mannion and Jackson Smith respectively. However, competition for the duo is wanted, and both had eyed Hein as a potential target.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Reports first stated the Tykes were keen on the Arsenal fringe man. Newer reports from The Athletic emerging on Tuesday morning stated it was the Addicks who were at the front of the queue for the Estonian international though.

Now, however, it seems both are set to miss out on Hein.

Writing on X, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley revealed that the 22-year-old is now set to head to Spain. He will be making a big move to La Liga, linking up with Real Valladolid on a temporary basis.

Hearing that Arsenal keeper Karl Hein now set to make a move to La Liga club Real Vallodolid. Had looked poised to join #cafc on loan. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 6, 2024

The Spanish club will cover his entire wages, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has added.

🚨🇪🇪 Karl Hein, set to leave Arsenal on loan to join Spanish side Real Valladolid until the end of the season.



His salary will be covered by Valladolid, as @RichCawleySLP called. pic.twitter.com/lpoFBbB1jn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024

At club level, this is Hein’s first foray outside of the UK since leaving Nomme United in his native Estonia to join Arsenal back in July 2018.

Few complaints

Charlton Athletic and Barnsley will be disappointed that Hein has slipped through their fingers, especially so in the case of the Addicks who have been linked with numerous targets to little avail.

However, with a La Liga move on offer for the Arsenal man, few will dispute his decision to head out there.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Not only is he swapping England for Spain, but he’ll be in a high-level La Liga environment as he continues to develop. Despite the value EFL loans have to offer and the likely higher game time he could have received, it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to further his career.

Neither the Addicks or the Tykes will blame him for making the call. That doesn’t make it any less frustrating though as they look to bolster their options in between the sticks this summer.

Turning to alternatives

As Hein prepares to head for Spain, both Charlton Athletic and Barnsley will have to look further down their list of goalkeeper targets as they look to bring in a new goalkeeper.

The loan market could still be a fruitful one, with Premier League clubs starting to make calls over their young players who will have been in and around the senior picture during pre-season.

That could get things moving for a host of EFL clubs on the loan front. Those moves tend to come later in the summer transfer window, so perhaps it could bear fruit for the League One pair after missing out on Hein.